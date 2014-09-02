RHP Yimi Garcia was called up on Monday from Triple-A Albuquerque. Garcia made his major league debut with two scoreless innings of relief Monday against the Nationals. At Albuquerque, Garcia went 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 47 appearances. He also had five saves.

C Tim Federowicz was recalled from Triple-Albuquerque on Monday. This is Federowicz’s third stint with the club this season. He is batting .131 with a home run and five RBIs in 18 games. At Triple-A Albuquerque, Federowicz hit .328 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 78 games.

OF Yasiel Puig was moved down to sixth from second in the lineup to help ease some pressure, manager Don Mattingly said Monday. The slumping Puig has managed just three hits in his last 32 at-bats, including a 2-for-17 spell during the club’s recent road trip. Puig hasn’t homered since July 31 against the Atlanta Braves, a span of 100 at-bats. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s loss to the Nationals.

INF/OF Alex Guerrero was recalled Monday from Triple-A Albuquerque. Guerrero made his first major-league appearance since playing in the season’s opening two games at Sydney, Australia. Guerrero batted .329 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs with Albuquerque. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of Monday’s loss to the Nationals.

OF Joc Pederson had his contract selected from Albuquerque. Pederson was used as a pinch hitter with runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning Monday against the Nationals. However, Pederson took a called third strike, allowing the Nationals to escape with a 6-4 win.

RHP Roberto Hernandez was tagged for five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings in Monday’s defeat by the Washington Nationals. Hernandez allowed a career-high four home runs in the loss, two of them coming off the bat of Denard Span. Hernandez entered the game against the Nationals with 15 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

RHP Chris Perez was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 25 games with bone spurs in his right ankle. Perez made four rehab appearances at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Before going on the DL, Perez had a 0-3 record with a 5.03 ERA in 42 games.

INF Carlos Triunfel was designated for assignment Monday to clear a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for OF Joc Pederson. Triunfel hit .133 in 12 games for the Dodgers this season. He batted .223/.256/.330 with four homers and 40 RBIs in 89 games for Triple-A Albuquerque.