LHP Paco Rodriguez, out since Aug. 5 due to a strained teres major muscle, is continuing with his throwing program. The Dodgers hope he can return before the end of the month.

INF Miguel Rojas was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Rojas, who committed a throwing error in Tuesday’s win over the Nationals, has appeared in 64 games with the Dodgers. Prior to Tuesday, he had a .976 fielding percentage.

INF Erisbel Aruebarrena was recalled from Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday. Arruebarrena returned for his fourth stint with the club. He exhibited a strong glove in the 12 games he played on the big-league level, occasionally getting inserted as a late-inning defensive replacement. Arruebarrena is batting .250 with a double and four RBIs. In action for four teams in the Dodgers’ farm system this year, Arruebarrena hit a combined .259/.313/.286 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 68 games.

OF Joc Pederson got his first big-league start, replacing the struggling Yasiel Puig in center. Pederson blooped a single to center to open the second inning in his second major league at-bat. Pederson, who struck out with runners at the corners in Monday’s 6-4 loss to the Nationals, went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday night. “He just reminds me of ‘Cargo,'” Dodger manager Don Mattingly said, referring to Colorado Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez. “I think he looks good all the time.”

RHP Carlos Frias was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he will make his first major league start in the series finale Wednesday against the Nationals. Frias, who debuted on Aug. 4 and worked eight games as a reliever, limited opponents to a .232 batting average. He has 10 strikeouts and two walks while posting no decisions and a 5.65 ERA.

LHP Clayton Kershaw earned his major-league-leading 17th win, guiding the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. Kershaw one-hit Washington until CF Bryce Harper drove a solo shot into the right field bleachers with two outs in the seventh inning. Until that point, Kershaw had retired 12 consecutive hitters. Kershaw (17-3) struck out eight and walked two in eight innings, lowering his ERA to 1.70, tops in the big leagues. He has 202 strikeouts this season, topping the 200 mark for the fifth season in a row.