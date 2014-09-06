RHP Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth to record his 40th save. Jansen joins Eric Gagne (2002), Jeff Shaw (2001) and Todd Worrell (1996) as the only Dodgers to save at least 40 games in a season. Just another day at the office for Kenley. “The one thing I love about Kenley is he has a great, short-term memory,” said Ellis, referring to Wednesday’s 14-inning loss to the Washington Nationals. Jansen blew his fifth save in the setback. “He had a tough game Wednesday but he put it behind him. He came out, was effective using his fastballs on both sides of the plate, executing his pitches. There’s no secret to him. The Diamondbacks knew what was coming and Kenley was able to deliver and get those three big outs.”

RHP Carlos Frias could become a worthy performer as the Dodgers head down the stretch. Frias delivered six shutout innings of three-hit ball but didn’t figure in the decision of Wednesday’s 8-5 loss in 14 innings to the Washington Nationals. Manager Don Mattingly refused to tip his hand on how Frias would be used in the immediate future. “Carlos could be very valuable for us in different areas,” Mattingly said. “Could be a guy that makes a start (or) he could also be a guy that pitches out of the pen. The way he’s been pitching you can put him in different scenarios.” Frias might provide some relief to the Dodgers’ shaky bullpen. Though RHP Roberto Hernandez is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, Frias might emerge as an alternative if Hernandez doesn’t deliver a strong performance.

RHP Dan Haren allowed a run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Haren (12-10), who has won four of his last six starts, improved to 4-1 against his former club this season and 3-0 at Dodger Stadium. “My curveball has gotten a lot better these last five or six games,” said Haren. “And there’s real small mechanical things that I’ve done. But limiting the mistakes, throwing as many strikes as I can and not giving in to hitters too much. Limiting home runs is tough for me, but I’ve done a little bit better the last few times. Just not making that mistake at a bad time.” Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said Haren’s reliability recently has provided another boost for the club. “There’s little small things, his mechanical adjustments he made with (pitching coach) Rick Honeycutt with his delivery definitely helped a little bit,” Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said. “His willingness to mix in his curveball in different count definitely helped, but for me the biggest thing has been his consistency.”

OF Matt Kemp continues to swing a hot stick. Kemp, whose solo home run was the difference in Friday night’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, extended his hitting streak to a season-tying 11 games. Kemp, who went 2-for-4, is batting .364 with three home runs, five doubles and 11 RBIs during his streak. “See the ball, hit the ball,” said Kemp, who has 175 career home runs as a Dodger, trailing Mike Piazza by two on the Los Angeles list. “Getting good pitches to hit and taking advantage of mistakes.”