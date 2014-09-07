LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu extended his scoreless innings streak against the Diamondbacks to 18 innings before right fielder Cody Ross’s RBI double in the seventh inning ended it. PH A.J. Pollock added a run-scoring single in the inning that tied the score at 2 and chased Ryu, who struck out nine, walked one and gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. “He’s got the extra gear. It’s obvious,” Arizona 1B Mark Trumbo said about Ryu, who has a 0.96 ERA in three starts against the Diamondbacks. “He’s got an extra two or three miles per hour in the tank when he needs it. He really bears down in those situations. That’s obviously part of his strengths, having a little extra when he needs it.”

CF Joc Pederson started in place of Yasiel Puig, who was ill. Pederson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Pederson has struck out six times in 12 at-bats.

RHP Josh Beckett was transferred to the 60-day disabled list with a left hip impingement. Beckett, 34, who is considering retiring, finished the season 6-6 with a 2.88 ERA in 20 starts before going down in August.

1B Adrian Gonzalez got the Dodgers an early lead with a towering two-run shot estimated at 421 feet to right in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks. It was Gonzalez’s 20th home run of the season and marked the eighth time in nine seasons he has hit at least 20 since his first full season in the majors in 2006. “I was just going to be aggressive to a fastball,” said Gonzalez, who has 29 career home runs against the Diamondbacks, the most of any active player against the club. “I know he likes to throw a lot of change-ups. Tried to jump on any fastball I could get. And the first pitch of the game for me he threw one middle in and I was able to cover it.”

OF Roger Bernadina had his contract selected Saturday by the Dodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque and paid immediate dividends. Bernadina entered the game in the eighth inning and scored on Dee Gordon’s go-ahead RBI single in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Bernadina, 30, was signed by the Dodgers as a free agent on July 8. He started the season with the Cincinnati Reds. At Albuquerque, Bernadina batted .246 with two doubles, two triples and two RBIs in 23 games.

OF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games with a single in the first inning. Kemp is batting .354 with three homers, five doubles and 11 RBIs during his run.