LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) was sent on a rehab assignment to Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

1B Adrian Gonzalez loves him some Arizona pitching. Gonzalez homered twice and drove in a career-tying six RBIs, rallying the Dodgers to a 7-2 romp and completing a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Gonzalez hit a pair of three-run homers as the Dodgers (81-62) hammered the Diamondbacks (59-84) for the fifth straight time and the 15th game in 19 contests this season. The last time Gonzalez, who smacked a homer for the second game in a row, had six RBIs was May 19, 2010 when he played for the Padres against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. “He’s got 100 RBIs,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s a very dangerous hitter.” Gonzalez, who leads the Dodgers with 100 RBIs and 22 home runs, had been particularly hard on Diamondback pitching. His 31 career home runs against Arizona are the most by any active player. For the season, Gonzalez torched the Diamondbacks by batting .413 with seven home runs and 25 RBIS in 19 games. “You get in situations when you can’t get around him. That’s where it really hurts you. We got in many of those situations this year,” Gibson said.

RHP Zack Greinke (14-8) struggled at times, but improved to 5-0 in seven career starts against Arizona as a Dodger. Greinke allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings. “Zack was pretty good today,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, I think we’ve seen Zack sharper, but his stuff was good. A little uncharacteristically wild, but he continued making pitches.”

OF Andre Ethier got the start in left to give Carl Crawford the day off. Ethier, though, isn’t expected to play much during the rest of the regular season with the exception of filling in for teammates needing a break and pinch-hitting appearances. There also is speculation that Ethier won’t be on the playoff roster since the club has an abundance of outfielders, including rookie and September-callup CF Joc Pederson, who manager Don Mattingly frequently calls the team’s best center fielder.

OF Matt Kemp, who hit his 19th home run on Sunday and extended his hitting streak to 13 games, made some mechanical adjustments in his swing during the All-Star break, resulting in him being one of the club’s hottest hitters during the second half of the season. “He got himself straightened out at the plate,” manager Don Mattingly said, adding that Kemp got some valuable input from hitting coach Mark McGwire and assistant hitting coach John Valentin. Health has also benefitted Kemp, who had been plagued by shoulder and ankle injuries the previous two seasons. “I think the fact that he got himself mechanically straightened out is the biggest issue.” Kemp had a season-best 12-game hitting streak entering Sunday’s game. He is batting .346 with four home runs, five doubles and 12 RBIs during his streak. Since the All-Star break, Kemp has hit 11 of his 18 home runs and driven in 33 of his 68 RBIs.