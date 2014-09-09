RHP Carlos Frias will pitch out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future instead of starting, manager Don Mattingly said Monday. Frias threw six shutout innings on a three-hitter in his only start but didn’t factor in the decision in a loss to the Washington Nationals last week. Frias threw two scoreless innings in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Frias (0-0) could provide a boost for the Dodgers’ shaky bullpen. In 22 1/3 innings, he has a 3.63 ERA. Opponents are hitting only .193 against him.

LF Carl Crawford remained one of the Dodgers’ hottest hitters in Monday night’s 9-4 victory over the Padres. Crawford’s three-run homer, his eighth of the season, highlighted a four-run fifth inning that helped the Dodgers blow the game open. RF Matt Kemp doubled home SS Hanley Ramirez to chase Padres starter Odrisamer Despaigne, and Crawford followed with a blast to right off LHP Frank Garces for an 8-1 cushion. Crawford, who went 3-for-4 with two runs, is batting .400 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 24 games.

3B Juan Uribe hit his eighth homer in the second inning off Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne. Uribe has hit safely in six of seven games, batting .346 with two homers and seven RBIs during the span. Uribe’s glove played just as big a role in the victory over the Padres. “I feel like Juan got 15 ground balls tonight,” Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw said.

OF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games with an RBI double in the fifth inning Monday night. Kemp, who reached based three times and scored twice, is hitting .345 with four home runs and 13 RBIs since Aug. 22.

LHP Clayton Kershaw became the majors’ first 18-game winner, striking out eight and giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits in eight innings in Monday night’s win over the San Diego Padres. Kershaw threw 89 pitches, 64 of them strikes. Kershaw (18-3) retired the first and final nine batters he faced while improving to 15-1 since June 2. “I left some balls up in the middle that they put some good swings on, walks some guys I shouldn’t have, but I think overall it was pretty good,” said Kershaw of his performance, which dropped his ERA to a major league-leading 1.67 ERA. “Obviously, when you get that big of a lead you just want to try to pound the zone. It was a good win for us tonight.” Kershaw said he wanted to finish the game, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly talked him out of it. “I wanted to, but Donnie gave me the old ‘it’s not best for the team’ speech,” Kershaw said.