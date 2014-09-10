CF Yasiel Puig is showing a glimmer of hope that he might emerge from a prolonged slump. Puig went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Monday night, the first run he drove in since Aug. 15. “Gotta start somewhere, right?” manager Don Mattingly said before Tuesday’s game. Puig managed another 1-for-4 outing Tuesday. He still looks tentative at the plate, one reason Puig hit .216 in August with no home runs and four RBIs. He hasn’t homered since July 31 against the Atlanta Braves.

1B Adrian Gonzalez, who has a seven-game hitting streak, delivered his club-leading 23rd home run, a two-run shot in the sixth that closed the gap to 5-2, but the Dodgers couldn’t overcome the deficit in a 6-3 setback to the Padres on Tuesday night. Gonzalez has three homers and eight RBIs in his past three games.

SS Hanley Ramirez seemed to be emerging from a funk when he went 4-for-5 with two RBIs Monday in the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Padres, but then he resorted to some of his bad habits offensively in Tuesday in a 6-3 defeat against San Diego. Ramirez went 0-for-4 and stranded six runners. Worse, he committed two costly errors that led to San Diego runs. It was the second consecutive game in which Ramirez made an error. Still, manager Don Mattingly remains a firm believer that Ramirez eventually will heat up offensively and become a major contributor as the Dodgers battle the San Francisco Giants for the National League West title.

RHP Roberto Hernandez didn’t hang around long enough to get an at-bat. Hernandez lasted just three innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk on 59 pitches (36 strikes). Hernandez (8-11) lost for the third time in his past four starts, including another one to the Padres on Aug. 20. “If this (was) not a September game, we probably would have sent him back out there to get some innings, but it just ended up being a game that when you have enough people, you have to try to hit early and get back in the game any way you can,” Dodger manager Don Mattingly said. “He wasn’t in there very long.”

RF Matt Kemp doubled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games. It is the third-longest hitting streak of Kemp’s career. Kemp is batting .339 with four home runs, seven doubles and 13 RBIs during the run.