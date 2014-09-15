RHP Kenley Jansen recorded the 92nd and 93rd strikeouts of the season while saving Sunday’s 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. Jansen recorded his 42nd save with a 1-2-3 ninth, which he capped by whiffing a pair of guys who already had two hits apiece off starter LHP Clayton Kershaw, Giants C Andrew Susac and SS Joaquin Arias. Jansen has recorded saves in 22 of his last 24 opportunities.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu did not accompany the Dodgers on their flight to Denver on Sunday night. Rather, he returned to Los Angeles, where he will have an MRI on his ailing left shoulder Monday. Ryu suffered the injury, which the Dodgers are labeling an inflammation, in the first inning of Friday’s 9-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Ryu had to be pulled after the inning. Ryu went on the disabled list with a similar injury in April.

RHP Roberto Hernandez could have his most important day of the season Monday. The Dodgers’ No. 5 starter will be looking to end a personal two-game losing streak when he opens a three-game series in Colorado. Presumably a short time earlier, he and the Dodgers expect to get word from Los Angeles on the results of an MRI on LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu’s ailing left shoulder. Bad news on Ryu and a strong effort by Hernandez could land him in the No. 4 spot in the L.A. rotation the rest of the season, which would put him in line to start in the playoffs, should the Dodgers get there.

RF Matt Kemp provided the difference in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his 20th homer of the season, giving him five seasons with 20 or more homers. The home run was the 177th of his career, allowing him to tie C Mike Piazza for fourth place on the career list in the Los Angeles era. Kemp has hit 12 of his 20 homers since the All-Star break.

LHP Clayton Kershaw became the majors’ first 19-game winner Saturday with a hard-earned, 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw threw 110 pitches in eight innings, and had to talk manager Don Mattingly into leaving him in after retiring Giants 2B Joe Panik to start the eighth inning. Kershaw went on to get C Buster Posey and RF Hunter Pence, allowing him to complete eight innings with just two runs and seven hits allowed. Kershaw has now pitched eight or more innings in seven consecutive starts, the most by a Dodger since RHP Orel Hershiser accomplished the feat nine times in a row in 1988.