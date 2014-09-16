2B Dee Gordon went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI, two runs and his 62nd stolen base. This season against the Rockies, Gordon is hitting .396 (21-for-53). He is one stolen base shy of catching Davey Lopes (63 steals in 1976) and two behind Juan Pierre (64, 2007) on the all-time Los Angeles Dodgers single-season steals list.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who left his Friday start due to left shoulder irritation, received a cortisone shot Monday. He was shut down from throwing until at least the weekend. An MRI exam that showed no structural damage. There is a chance he could return to the rotation next week.

RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up six hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings. He failed to reach the fifth inning for the third straight start. In those games, Hernandez is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA, and he has allowed 16 hits and four walks with nine strikeouts. In those 11 innings, Hernandez has thrown 209 pitches.

RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in the first. It was Kemp’s 21st homer of the season and his 13th in 53 games since the All-Star break. In 13 games against the Rockies this season, Kemp is hitting .380 (19-for-50) with five doubles, two triples, three homers, 13 RBIs and eight runs. In 60 career games, 57 starts, at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .325 (74-for-228) with 17 doubles, 14 homers, 52 RBIs and 41 runs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was selected the National League Player of the Week for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. With a 19-3 (.864) record, Kershaw is tied with Orel Hershiser, who had that same record in 1985, for the second-highest winning percentage in Dodgers history. Preacher Roe went 22-3 (.880) in 1951. The Dodgers are 21-4 (.840) when Kershaw starts this season and 84-40 (.729) over the past four seasons.