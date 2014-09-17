LHP Daniel Coulombe had his contract selected from Double-A Chattanooga and made his major league debut by retiring the three batters he faced in the seventh. He split the season between High Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Chattanooga and was a combined 3-0 with six saves and a 2.89 ERA. He also earned three saves for Chattanooga in their advance to the Southern League championship series. He limited opposing hitters to a .214 average with 92 strikeouts and 27 walks in 65 1/3 innings. Left-handed hitters batted .201 (10-for-98) and right-handed hitters batted .221 (31-for-140) against him this season. The addition of Coulombe gives the Dodgers four left-handers in their bullpen. The others are Paco Rodriguez, J.P. Howell and Scott Elbert.

RHP Stephen Fife, who underwent Tommy John surgery on Aug. 13, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list. The move cleared a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for LHP Daniel Coulombe. Fife made open appearance for the Dodgers this season, allowing four runs on six hits in a start against the Marlins on May 4. He went 2-2 with a 7.01 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) for Albuquerque.

HP Dan Haren, who entered the game 5-1 with a 1.70 ERA in his previous seven starts, allowed four hits and five runs in five innings. At the plate, Haren went 2-for-2 for his first multi-hit game of the season and the 11th of his career. The last one came on June 22, 2010, against the New York Yankees while pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 11 career starts at Coors Field, Haren is 5-5 with a 5.56 ERA (42 earned runs, 68 innings).

SS Hanley Ramirez was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday with a right elbow strain. He pinch hit and struck out in the sixth but is unlikely to start Wednesday afternoon in the final game of the series. Manager Don Mattingly, when asked if Ramirez might start Wednesday said, “I don’t know. We’re up in the air. He had a little elbow soreness before the game. Obviously was able to pinch hit but was having trouble getting loose to throw today. It seems like a quick turnaround for him to be ready to throw all of a sudden, so we’ll just see where he’s at (Wednesday) and go from there.”

RF Matt Kemp went 2-for-5 with one run scored, giving him 41 multi-hit games this season. Since the All-Star break, Kemp is hitting .307 (61-for-199) with 15 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 53 games.