LHP Daniel Coulombe, who had his contract selected from Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday, made his major league debut by retiring the three batters he faced in the seventh and had another decent outing again Wednesday when he allowed one unearned run in one inning while throwing 14 of 16 pitches for strikes. He took over in the sixth and retired the first two batters before PH Brandon Barnes reached base on a throwing error by 3B Miguel Rojas, who had moved to that position from shortstop that inning. After giving up a single to Charlie Blackmon, Coulombe yielded an unearned run when first baseman Drew Butera was unable to handle Rojas’ throw. Coulombe then struck out Justin Morneau to end the inning.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will meet the team in Chicago on Thursday and will start a throwing program if he is ready. He received a cortisone injection Monday in his sore left shoulder and an MRI revealed no structural damage. Ryu did not make his scheduled start Wednesday at Colorado and likely won’t pitch on Sept. 22 when he is scheduled to start at home against the San Francisco Giants.

RHP Red Patterson, designed for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Patterson made an emergency start for the Dodgers on May 1, going 4 2/3 innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins. He allowed only two hits and one run in the game, which was his major league debut. He was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque after the outing and hadn’t pitched again for the Dodgers. Patterson, 27, went 5-8 with a 5.79 ERA and one save in 29 games (20 starts) for Albuquerque.

RHP Carlos Frias started in place of injured Hyun-Jin Ryu and gave up 10 hits and eight runs in 2/3 inning, leaving after throwing 38 pitches in his second major league start. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Frias became the first pitcher in the modern era to allow 10 hits while getting fewer than three outs. He is also just the third Dodgers starter since 1914 to allow eight runs in less than one inning. The last was Hideo Nomo on April 18, 1998, at the Chicago Cubs. The eight runs allowed in an inning were the most by a Dodgers pitcher since Hong-Chih Kuo allowed eight runs in a 2007 game.

RHP Kevin Correia gave up seven hits and six runs (five earned) in three innings. He entered the game in the third with the Dodgers trailing 8-0. Correia, who was acquired by the Dodgers from Minnesota on Aug. 9 for a player to be named or cash considerations, has gone 2-3 with a 7.23 ERA (19 earned runs, 23 2/3 innings) in eight games (three starts). In his five relief appearances, Correia is 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA (nine earned runs, 9 2/3 innings).

SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the lineup for a second straight day due to a right elbow strain. Manager Don Mattingly was hopeful another day of rest would enable him to play Thursday in Chicago, where the Dodgers open a four-game series against the Cubs.