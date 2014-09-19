2B Darwin Barney was back at Wrigley Field on Thursday for the first time since he was traded by the Cubs to the Dodgers on July 28. Barney was hoping to be part of the Cubs’ turnaround in Chicago, but is happy to have made the move from last place to first place. “The biggest difference is this time of year a lot of guys are counting down the days,” Barney said. “It’s strange that when the season’s over, there’ll still be baseball to play. Obviously, we haven’t clinched anything yet, but we’re on our way.”

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu rejoined the Dodgers on Thursday after traveling back to Los Angeles for an MRI on his left shoulder. Ryu left his last start Sept. 12 in San Francisco after just one inning because of left shoulder irritation. The Dodgers will see where Ryu is in the next day or two before deciding when he’ll rejoin the rotation.

RHP Pedro Baez has allowed just two runs in his last 15 games (19? innings of relief) after giving up two runs in his major league debut earlier this season.

SS Hanley Ramirez was able to return to the lineup on Thursday after missing the previous two games with a right elbow strain. He had two hits on the night and started the five-run rally in the seventh with a single.