2B Dee Gordon was 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games while stealing his major league-leading 63rd. He’s now tied with Davey Lopes for fifth on the all-time Dodgers single season steal list and is two behind Juan Pierre for fourth.

CF Yasiel Puig was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. His three-run homer in the sixth was his 15th of the year and he’s now hit safely in seven of his last eight games. Puig is hitting .412 in that stretch and is also now a .526 (20-for-38) all-time batter against the Cubs with hits in 10 of his last 11 games.

RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-3, 4.76 ERA) faces the Cubs for the third time this season Saturday, going 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA and limiting Chicago batters to a .162 average. He last faced the Cubs on June 13 as a member of the Phillies. Hernandez allowed two runs on six hits in 3.2 innings in his last start and did not factor in a decision in the Dodgers’ 11-3 victory last Monday over Colorado.

RF Matt Kemp, 2-for-4 with a three-run home. His first-inning homer to left was his third in his last four games against the Cubs dating back to Aug. 2. The blast was his 18th extra-base hit with two strikes, including 12 doubles and six home runs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (20-3) became the major league’s first 20-game winner this season as he persevered through five tough innings and got a big boost from Dodgers bats starting with a six-run first. “We’ve been scoring runs when I’ve been pitching and luckily I’ve been out there on the right days,” Kershaw said. “My control wasn’t good today. My fastball was all over the place, breaking balls weren’t breaking. It was just a battle, just a grind. I don’t think I had an easy out all day.” He’s only the second pitcher since World War II with 20 wins in fewer than 30 starts (26).

C A.J. Ellis went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. It was his second career multi-homer game against the Cubs (last on Aug. 3, 2012, at Wrigley Field). The four RBIs are his highest since driving in four on Aug. 29, 2012, at Colorado.