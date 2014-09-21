SS Dee Gordon singled twice to increase his hitting streak to 13 games. He also stole his 64th base of the season, which moved him past Davey Lopes for fifth (1976) on the Dodgers’ all-time single-season list. Gordon is one shy of Juan Pierre for fourth place.

RHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw off a flat surface before Saturday’s game as the first step in his return from a sore left shoulder. Ryu’s return date remains uncertain. “If it goes well, then he’ll just continue to ramp up a little bit,” Mattingly said. “See if there’s any pain. Kind of push the intensity.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a pair of home runs against Cubs LHP Felix Doubront. Gonzalez has 17 career multi-home run games and leads the majors with 111 RBIs.

3B Juan Uribe was not in the starting lineup because of a nagging groin injury after a “misstep” during Friday’s game, manager Don Mattingly said. Uribe is expected to return to the lineup Sunday. Mattingly said Uribe has been dealing with the issue for six to eight weeks but it is not considered to be serious.

RHP Jamey Wright (5-4, 4.30 ERA) will make his first start of the season Sunday in the series finale against the Cubs, manager Don Mattingly announced. Wright, 39, has 19 years of big league experience but has started only one game since 2008. He has appeared in 59 games in relief this season.