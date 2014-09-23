CF Yasiel Puig exhibited his strong arm again Monday night. Puig threw out Giants 1B Brandon Belt, who was attempting to score on a single by SS Brandon Crawford, at the plate in the 11th inning to keep the scored tied.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw on the side Monday. Ryu hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12, when he was removed because of shoulder irritation after allowing four runs in one inning against the Giants. There is no timetable for his return, but Ryu could pitch before the end of the regular season.

LF Carl Crawford hit his eighth home run Monday in the Dodgers’ loss to the Giants. Crawford’s solo blast leading off the fifth inning was Los Angeles’ first hit off Giants RHP Jake Peavy. Crawford continues to be one of the Dodgers’ hottest hitters, batting .439 with two homers, five doubles and a triple in his past 12 games.

1B Adrian Gonzalez had his hitting streak snapped a nine games, going 0-for-5. Gonzalez hit three balls to the warning track, but none left the yard. Four of his five outs were fly balls.

RHP Dan Haren limited the Giants to one hit, but allowed two runs (one earned) in a no-decision during Los Angeles’ 5-2, 13-inning loss at Dodger Stadium. Haren struck out seven and walked none in seven innings. The lone hit he gave up was a solo home run to CF Gregor Blanco to lead off the game.