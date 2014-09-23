FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 24, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Yasiel Puig exhibited his strong arm again Monday night. Puig threw out Giants 1B Brandon Belt, who was attempting to score on a single by SS Brandon Crawford, at the plate in the 11th inning to keep the scored tied.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw on the side Monday. Ryu hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12, when he was removed because of shoulder irritation after allowing four runs in one inning against the Giants. There is no timetable for his return, but Ryu could pitch before the end of the regular season.

LF Carl Crawford hit his eighth home run Monday in the Dodgers’ loss to the Giants. Crawford’s solo blast leading off the fifth inning was Los Angeles’ first hit off Giants RHP Jake Peavy. Crawford continues to be one of the Dodgers’ hottest hitters, batting .439 with two homers, five doubles and a triple in his past 12 games.

1B Adrian Gonzalez had his hitting streak snapped a nine games, going 0-for-5. Gonzalez hit three balls to the warning track, but none left the yard. Four of his five outs were fly balls.

RHP Dan Haren limited the Giants to one hit, but allowed two runs (one earned) in a no-decision during Los Angeles’ 5-2, 13-inning loss at Dodger Stadium. Haren struck out seven and walked none in seven innings. The lone hit he gave up was a solo home run to CF Gregor Blanco to lead off the game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.