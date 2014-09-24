INF Justin Turner has been one of the biggest surprises for the Dodgers this season. Turner, who couldn’t find a home in New York with the Mets after last season before the Dodgers scooped him up as a free agent, homered twice in Tuesday night’s 4-2 Dodger victory over the Giants. He opened the game with his first lead-off homer and then added another one -- both off LHP Madison Bumgarner -- to chase the Giants’ ace in the eighth inning. “I haven’t had a chance to play meaningful games in September, so the adrenaline, the excitement, the preparation, coming to the yard every day knowing you’re playing a big game kind of drives you instead of games that don’t mean anything,” Turner said.

CF Yasiel Puig hasn’t recorded a hit in seven at-bats in the two games in this series with the Giants, but his reaction and his heated exchange with Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner might have helped the Dodgers gain an edge. Puig and Bumgarner, who have history from an earlier clash this summer, initiated a meeting of the club as the benches and bullpens emptied in the first inning. However, after order was restored, Bumgarner gave up a two-run homer to OF Matt Kemp, which turned out to be the difference in a 4-2 Los Angeles win. The All-Star pitcher seemed to have lost his poise in the first inning before regaining it for the next six innings.

RHP Zack Greinke, unbeaten in his last seven starts, had a solid outing, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in eight innings. Greinke (16-8) has defeated the Giants in all five of his starts this season. Greinke dominated NL West opponents, posting an 11-0 record in 14 starts. “He was sharp. He didn’t really have a lot of real battle innings,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Greinke’s performance after Tuesday’s game.

OF Matt Kemp, who hit his 24th home run in Tuesday’s win over the Giants, is healthy and looking forward to playing in the postseason. Kemp missed the playoffs last season with an ankle injury. “That’s what we all play for, playing in the postseason,” Kemp said. Kemp has been a major contributor, particularly in the second half of the season, with the Dodgers earning a playoff berth. Kemp had a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning off Madison Bumgarner. “I‘m just trying to finish up strong and lead us into the postseason and help my team any way I can to lead us into the postseason and further into the postseason than last year,” said Kemp, who has eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 21 games in September.