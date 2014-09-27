OF Joc Pederson was selected as co-minor league player of the year along with INF Corey Seager. Pederson, who was called up by the Dodgers on Sept. 1, had an outstanding season at Triple-A Albuquerque, becoming just the fourth player in Pacific Coast League history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases. Pederson finished with 33 home runs with 78 RBIs and 30 stolen bases and batted .303. Seager hit .349 with 20 home runs and 97 RBIs in 118 games at Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Chattanooga.

RHP Zack Greinke is scheduled to start Sunday, and he too will be limited by a pitch count since Greinke is expected to start Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Don Mattingly refused to confirm Greinke as the Game 2 starter on Friday, but the Dodger manager doesn’t have anyone of Greinke’s stature to slot into the spot.

RHP Dan Haren will start Saturday’s game, but he will operate on a pitch count. Manager Don Mattingly wouldn’t say how many pitches or innings Haren will throw, but depending on the pitch count, he probably won’t work more than five innings.

RHP Roberto Hernandez allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. However, Hernandez did not figure into the decision.

OF Andre Ethier, who has been practically reduced to a bystander with occasional pinch-hit appearances, started in right field in place of Matt Kemp, who got the night off. Ethier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.

LHP Scott Elbert (1-0) earned his first win since July 3, 2012, in Friday’s win over the Rockies. Elbert, who missed all of last season with elbow problems, struck out the only batter he faced in the sixth inning.