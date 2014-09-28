LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday. Ryu didn’t have any issues Saturday after completing a session Friday. Ryu has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with shoulder inflammation. The Dodgers are relying on him be their No. 3 starter for the postseason. If Ryu is unable to pitch, RHP Dan Haren is the likely candidate.

RHP Carlos Frias (1-1) struck out five in three scoreless innings of relief for the Dodgers on Saturday. For Frias, who posted his first major league victory, the end result was a complete turnaround from his last outing against the Rockies, who tagged him for eight runs and 10 hits in two-thirds of an inning in Colorado on Sept. 17. “My concentration was different,” said Frias, who might have sealed a spot on the Dodgers’ postseason roster with his performance. “I was ready mentally. On this level, you have to be ready everyday to pitch. Just got to be ready. I feel very comfortable (in Dodger Stadium). I know the pitch is going to work here. My location was good. The location was the difference.” Dodgers C A.J. Ellis was impressed Frias bounced back from his dreadful outing at Coors Field.

RHP Zack Greinke will probably throw four to five innings in his start Sunday against the Rockies. Greinke will be on a pitch count that will limit his outing.

3B Juan Uribe will manage the club in Sunday’s season finale. LHP Clayton Kershaw will serve as pitching coach. It’s typical for managers to allow one or more of their players to manage the club on the final day of the regular season.

RHP Dan Haren put together another solid start for the Dodgers. Haren allowed two runs and six hits with four strikeouts in five innings, but did not figure into the decision. In his last 10 starts, Haren is 5-2 with a 2.45 ERA.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will throw a simulated game Sunday. Kershaw will pitch two innings at most, manager Don Mattingly said. The session will serve as a tuneup for his Game 1 start in the National League Division Series, which begins Friday in Los Angeles against either the St. Louis Cardinals or Pittsburgh Pirates.