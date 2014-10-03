LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who missed the last two weeks of the regular season due to left shoulder inflammation, will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Ryu threw 45 pitches in three simulated innings Thursday and emerged with no difficulties. Manager Don Mattingly said Ryu should be ready to throw 100 to 110 pitches in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

LHP Clayton Kershaw, the likely NL Cy Young Award winner and a candidate for Most Valuable Player, will pitch the opener against the Cardinals on Friday at Dodger Stadium. For Game 4, Kershaw might get the call on three days’ rest, which he did last year in the NLDS against the Braves. He allowed two runs (both unearned) in six innings on short rest, and the Dodgers won 4-3 to seal the series victory.