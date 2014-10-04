FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2014

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

CF Yasiel Puig reached base four times, including getting hit by an Adam Wainwright pitch that led to the benches clearing. Puig, who scored three runs, went 2-for-4 with an RBI. In five career NLDS games, Puig is batting .476 with four doubles, a triple, a homer and seven RBIs.

LF Carl Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, extended his postseason hitting streak to a club record 11 games. Crawford broke the 1978 mark of Bill Russell, who hit in 10 straight contests.

1B Adrian Gonzalez, who led the majors in RBIs during the regular season, went deep with his fourth career postseason home run. Gonzalez carries a wicked stick against the Cardinals, batting .316 with three home runs and five RBIs in 11 playoff games against St. Louis.

LHP Clayton Kershaw got knocked around by the Cardinals again, and this time it might have been more painful than last season’s Game 6 loss in the National League Championship Series. Kershaw was cruising along before being tagged for eight runs, which tied the most ever allowed by a Dodgers’ pitcher in the playoffs, on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Kershaw (0-1) struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 110 pitches (77 strikes), but the Cardinals hammered him in the seventh, reminiscent to the NLCS series-clinching victory, when they pounded him for seven runs in four innings.

C A.J. Ellis had a big day offensively, but it failed to help the Dodgers earn a victory. Ellis was 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday’s 10-9 setback to the St. Louis Cardinals. Ellis tied a career-high with hits. He also has hit safely in seven straight playoff games.

