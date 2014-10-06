CF Yasiel Puig had a rough outing Saturday, striking out four times. Puig is 2-for-8 in the series.

RF Matt Kemp hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth, lifting the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to even their best-of-five National League Division Series at a game apiece Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 54,499 at Dodger Stadium. “Coming into the stadium, I thought we had to win this game,” said Kemp, who went 2-for-4 and hit his third career postseason home run. “You don’t want to go down 2-0 in St. Louis. Tough environment and they have some pretty rowdy fans. To get this win was big for us. They would have had the momentum. So knew we needed to get this win and it was big for us.” Kemp drilled a 2-1 off-speed pitch into the seats in left field to lead off the eighth off pitcher Pat Neshek (0-1). “Just looking zone. Just looking for something to drive,” said Kemp, who missed last year’s playoffs because of fractured ankle. “He left one just out over the plate where I had to do something with it and put a good swing on it.”