CF Yasiel Puig’s sixth-inning triple led to Los Angeles’ only run and broke his personal streak of seven consecutive strikeouts. Puig fanned in his last at-bat in the eighth. His seven consecutive whiffs are third all time in postseason history, trailing only the Dodgers’ Jerry Reuss (eight in 1981) and the Yankees’ David Justice (eight in 2001).

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu baffled St. Louis again Monday night but took a no-decision despite pitching six good innings in his first game action since Sept. 12. He missed the last two weeks of the regular season due to left shoulder irritation. Ryu allowed a run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts, retiring the last seven men he faced. He has allowed just one run in 13 postseason innings against the Cardinals.

SS Hanley Ramirez led the Dodgers’ offense with three hits, including an RBI double in the sixth, in Game 3 at St. Louis. The three hits tied his career postseason high. He is batting .519 (14-for-27) in Division Series play. Ramirez’s average in Division Series games is the highest among players with 25 or more at-bats.

LHP Scott Elbert got the call with the score tied in the seventh inning Tuesday, but the move by manager Don Mattingly didn’t work. Elbert served up a two-run homer to Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong that lifted St. Louis to a 3-1 win. “We wanted to give them a different look,” Mattingly said. “We feel like we know what we want to go with these guys. We haven’t been able to get it there.”

RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and was one of many Dodgers to gripe about the strike zone of plate umpire Dale Scott. Kemp was called out in the ninth on a pitch that appeared to be outside, and he argued at length with Scott. “Terrible, terrible strike zone,” Kemp said. “I never ever seen anything like it. I just feel like the umpire really took the bat out of our hands.”

LHP Clayton Kershaw will get the call Tuesday on three days of rest in Game 4 of the NL Division Series. Kershaw absorbed a 10-9 loss to the Cardinals on Friday, giving up eight hits and eight runs over 6 2/3 innings. Most of the trouble came in a six-run, six-hit seventh. He pitched on three days of rest in last year’s NLDS Game 4, going six innings in a no-decision as Los Angeles rallied to beat Atlanta and move on to the NLCS. Kershaw allowed two runs in that outing against the Braves, both unearned.