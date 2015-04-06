RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in late April.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was shut down from throwing March 22, but he might be able to return in April.

RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.