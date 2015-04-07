RF Yasiel Puig had a forgettable outing, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Puig batted second behind leadoff hitter SS Jimmy Rollins.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) began a throwing program by playing catch before Monday’s game. He hadn’t thrown since March 22, but he might be able to return in April.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a solo home run off Padres RHP James Shields. Gonzalez drove a 1-1 off-speed pitch from Shields into the right-field pavilion for a solo home run to tie the score at 1 to lead off the fourth. “Just looking fastball, something up in the zone,” said Gonzalez, who went 3-for-5. “He just left up in the middle.”

SS Jimmy Rollins’ Dodgers debut was a memorable one. Rollins hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, a three-run shot to lift the Dodgers to victory. Rollins hit safely in 11 consecutive Opening Days, dating back to 2005. “I fouled off a couple of pitches and he threw a pitch right in the spot that I was looking,” Rollins said of Padres reliever Shawn Kelley, who gave up the home run. “Got a good part of the bat to it, got us three runs.”

2B Howie Kendrick recorded two extra-base hits in his Dodgers debut. Kendrick had a triple in the fourth and delivered a game-tying RBI double in the seventh. The double was the 250th of Kendrick’s career.

LHP Clayton Kershaw wasn’t as sharp as he normally is, giving up three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings on Monday. Kershaw didn’t factor into the decision.