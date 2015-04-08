C Yasmani Grandal made his Dodger debut against his former club Tuesday night. Grandal was 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, but committed a costly error in the ninth inning when he mishandled a sacrifice by San Diego pinch-hitter Cory Spangenberg. It helped spark a four-run inning for the Padres in their 7-3 victory.

CF Joc Pederson is 1-for-7 (.143) in two games. The high-prized rookie was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday’s setback against the Padres.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a towering blast off Benoit in the eighth inning to tie the score again at 3 before the Dodgers eventually fell to the Padres on Tuesday night. It was Gonzalez’s second home run in as many games against his former club.

RHP Zack Greinke limited the Padres to a run on two hits, but he didn’t get a decision. Greinke, who never lost to San Diego in eight career starts, struck out four and walked one on 94 pitches (61 strikes). After allowing a run in the first inning, Greinke retired 15 of 16 batters -- SS Jimmy Rollins’ error on a grounder by Alexi Amarista allowed the only Padre to reach base -- before a walk to RF Matt Kemp with two outs in the sixth. However, Greinke induced LF Justin Upton to fly out to center to cap his outing.

SS Jimmy Rollins provided another of endless examples of how baseball can be a humbling game. Rollins, who hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Padres, committed two errors in Tuesday’s contest. His second error of the game, misplaying a bloop into shallow center by pinch-hitter Yangervis Solarte in the seventh, allowed San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso to score and knot the score at 2.