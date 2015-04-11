1B Adrian Gonzalez had his home run streak end at five -- the first three games of this season, the final two of the 2014 regular season -- while going 1-for-3 with a single and two walks. He was intentionally walked with two outs and a runner on second after SS Jimmy Rollins’ two-run double tied the game in the fifth inning. “Numbers don’t lie,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “We have to be very careful. Pick our spots with him. Sometimes we have to go after the next guy.”

SS Jimmy Rollins, who had a two-run double on Friday, also found himself with his first triple of the season. After a scoring change in San Diego, Rollins was credited with a triple on a play in the eighth inning Wednesday that was originally ruled an error on Padres CF Wil Myers.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will be looking for his first victory in his second start of the season Saturday after giving up three runs in a no-decision on opening day against San Diego. Kershaw, the reigning NL MVP and Cy Young winner, was 3-1 against the D-backs last season, the loss coming in the worst of his 210 major league starts, when he gave up six hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings of an 18-7 loss at Chase Field on May 17. He did not give up more than three earned runs in any of his other 26 starts.

LHP Brett Anderson, who was the D-backs’ second-round pick in the 2006 draft, gave up three runs and five hits in his 2015 debut, his second career start against the D-backs. The runs came on 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer in the third inning. “It was kind of frustrating having one of the better hitters in the National League best you in that situation, but that is what good hitters do,” Anderson said. “They hit mistakes. I was trying to throw a sinker and get a ground ball but it stayed over the middle of the plate and didn’t sink too much.” Anderson and OF Carlos Gonzalez were the principals in the seven-player deal that brought RHP Dan Haren to the D-backs from Oakland before the 2008 season.

RHP Ryan Webb, acquired in a trade with Baltimore on Thursday, is on the 40-man roster but is not expected to join the team for its three-game series in Arizona, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I don’t know all of the particulars,” he said. Webb is to make $2.75 million this season. His role has not been defined. “We’ll see when he gets here and work him through that,” Mattingly said. “A big guy with heavy sink,”