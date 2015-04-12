3B Justin Turner (left index finger) was removed Saturday after being spiked in the left hand while covering third on a stolen base attempt in the third inning. X-rays were negative.

3B Justin Turner was removed from the game with left index finger stiffness after being spiked by Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock on a stolen base attempt in the third inning. Turner caught the ball on the short hop and had it in time to retire Pollock, but Pollock kicked the ball out of his glove with a hard slide. X-rays were negative, the Dodgers said. He was replaced by 3B Juan Uribe, who manager Don Mattingly had hoped to give a day off.

RF Yasiel Puig was given his first day off of the season Saturday after a 2-for-17 start at the plate. He has one double and one RBI. “He’s just getting more frustrated, it seems like, as he goes along,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I just don’t want him to get there. Some days, it is just good to watch.” Puig hit .263 with five homers and 13 RBIs this spring. “Getting one pitch. Taking a pitch. One ball hit hard, and he is back on track,” Mattingly said.

3B Juan Uribe suffered what was called left hamstring tightness on the first play after entering the game to replace injured 3B Justin Turner in the last of the third inning, when he stretched to make a stop on a ball between third and shortstop and had to make an awkward throw. Alex Guerrero batted for Uribe in the top of the fourth inning and remained in the game at third, and INF Darwin Barney played third base after entering in a double-switch in the seventh inning.

LHP Clayton Kershaw has not had his best games at Chase Field the last two seasons. He gave up six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in a 6-0 loss at Arizona on Saturday, his first loss of the season. Kershaw had the worst regular-season start of his career there last May 17, giving up six hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings of an 18-7 loss. Kershaw did not give up more than three runs in any of 23 starts after that while winning the NL MVP and Cy Young awards. “I made a lot of mistakes,” Kershaw said. “Sometimes you are going to have days where they line out right at guys and your line looks a lot better than the way you pitched. Other days you are going to have ground balls, broken-bat hits and stuff like that. Today was a combo of both. They hit it where we weren’t and they hit a lot of balls hard.”