INF Justin Turner (index finger) was held out of Sunday’s game but was available, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Turner suffered a gash on his left index finger when he was spiked as D-backs CF A.J. Pollock attempted to steal third base in the third inning Saturday. Mattingly said the Dodgers had no problem with Pollock’s hard slide into the bag. Turner caught throw from C A.J. Ellis but was charged with an error when Pollock kicked the ball out of his glove.

3B Alex Guerrero was 3-for-5 with a single, double and his first major league home run in his first career start Sunday, filling in for injured Juan Uribe (hamstring) and Justin Turner (index finger). He also handled two chances in the field. “I‘m very happy,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “It’s hard enough for guys who play every day. Imagine what it is like to go for a week without playing.” Guerrero, who defected from Cuba in 2013, signed a four-year, $28 million contract in October of 2013 and spent most of 2014 at Triple-A Albuquerque. He was 1-for-13 with the Dodgers last season and was hitless in two at-bats Sunday, entering when Uribe and Turner were forced out. “He can hit,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I think our biggest fear was defensively on the other side of the diamond, but he’s been really good all spring.”

RHP Zack Greinke pitched seven scoreless innings to win his sixth straight decision against Arizona. Greinke, who was 0-3 against the Diamondbacks while with Milwaukee, is 6-0 against them since coming to the Dodgers before the 2013 season. “The Diamondbacks, I know I’ve been pitching well against them, but that’s a team I get extra nervous against every time I face them,” Greinke said, “because I don’t feel confident, especially pitching in this park. There are some other teams where I feel more confident.”

3B Juan Uribe (hamstring) was held out of Sunday’s game but was available, manager Don Mattingly said. Uribe was injured when he made an awkward throw across his body in the third inning Saturday and was replaced by a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

RHP Scott Baker appears to be the most likely candidate to start against Seattle on Tuesday after giving up one run in five innings in a start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He would be in turn against the Mariners. Baker would fill the spot of LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who opened the season on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. RHPs Mike Bolsinger and Joe Weiland, who were optioned to the minor leagues at the start of the season, are not eligible to return to the majors until April 16.