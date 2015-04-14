INF Justin Turner pinch-hit in the seventh inning and lined out to center. It was Turner’s first at-bat since having his left hand spiked during Saturday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RF Yasiel Puig homered for the second consecutive game. It’s the fifth time Puig has homered in back-to-back games.

INF Alex Guerrero has produced in impressive fashion the past two games. On Monday, Guerrero hit a game-winning single with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th, giving the Dodgers a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners. “There’s never been a doubt in my mind that I could play on the major league level,” said Guerrero, the Los Angeles Dodgers rookie infielder, who hails from Cuba. “There’s always an adjustment period when you’re playing in a new country, getting switched around to positions. No, I’ve never doubted that.” Guerrero is hitting .364 with six RBIs in three games. He went 3-for-5 with his first major league home run and four RBIs in Sunday’s 7-4 win by the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SS Jimmy Rollins didn’t start, but came on to pinch-hit in the seventh inning before taking over Darwin Barney in the eighth inning. Manager Don Mattingly wanted to give Rollins some rest.

3B Juan Uribe sat out his second straight game to rest a tight left hamstring. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Uribe probably could have played Monday, but wanted to play it safe. Uribe could return to the lineup on Tuesday. Alex Guerrero started at third.

LHP David Huff will start Tuesday’s game against the Mariners. Huff went 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in six spring training games (three starts) with the Dodgers. He opened the regular season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he allowed a run on three hits in three innings of relief last Thursday in his only appearance. An official roster move will be announced Tuesday to add Huff to the active roster.

RHP Ryan Webb was released by the Dodgers on Monday. Webb was obtained by the club in a trade last week with the Baltimore Orioles.