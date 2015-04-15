RHP Yimi Garcia tossed a perfect 9th and picked up his second win in as many nights on Tuesday. Garcia has allowed a run in six innings (five appearances) with 10 strikeouts.

RHP Kenley Jansen began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound -- going through his pitching motion without a baseball. Jansen is expected to return in mid-May after having surgery to remove a growth from his foot in February.

INF Darwin Barney was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Barney. Barney was hitless in four at-bats with the Dodgers.

OF Yasiel Puig did not play Tuesday after feeling tightness in his left hamstring during Monday’s game. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said the team was just being “cautious” but would not say if Puig would play Wednesday.

2B Howie Kendrick hit a walk-off, two-run single in the ninth inning, rallying the Dodgers for a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Kendrick, who went 2-for-4, got the game-winning hit off closer Fernando Rodney. The two were teammates with the Los Angeles Angels. “I’ve faced him probably more than I played with him,” Kendrick said. “He’s a power guy, hard fastball that’s got some sync and then he’s got that power change-up, so you just have to stay honest because his change-up is so good.” The walk-off hit was the sixth in Kendrick’s career.

RF Andre Ethier homered in the sixth inning, his first of the season, cutting Seattle’s lead to a run before 2B Howie Kendrick delivered his game-winning hit in the 9th. Ethier’s solo homer was the 146th of his career and left him one behind Adrian Beltre for 10th on the Los Angeles all-time home run list.

LHP David Huff, who made his Dodger debut, gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings. Huff dug himself a hole early, getting tagged for consecutive home runs by 2B Robinson Cano and RF Nelson Cruz in the first inning. “Just trying to stay aggressive with these guys,” Huff said. “I didn’t really have all my pitches working for me tonight. The cutter was non-existent. A few pitches I left up, which they obviously capitalized on.”