LHP Ryan Dennick was designated for assignment. Dennick had been claimed from Cincinnati on Wednesday.

LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Liberatore, 27, has appeared in two games for the Oklahoma City Dodgers. He last pitched Monday, when he earned the save after tossing a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts. Liberatore made his major league debut Friday night, working a perfect ninth against the Rockies.

C Yasmani Grandal caught LHP Clayton Kershaw for the first time. A.J. Ellis, who was the Cy Young winner’s battery mate all of last season, was the catcher for Kershaw’s initial two starts. “He was good, very prepared,” Kershaw said of Grandal. “We had a good game plan, we just didn’t execute all the way on my part, but he did great.”

RHP Daniel Corcino was claimed off waviers from the Cincinnati Reds. Corcino, who has been pitching at Double-A Pensacola, has a 45-52 record with a 4.13 ERA in 168 (116 starts) career minor league appearances. Corcino, 24, was 0-2 and allowed nine runs in 18 2/3 innings in five games (three starts) with the Reds last season.

RHP Carlos Frias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, one day after being recalled. Manager Don Mattingly said Frias, who the club wants to develop into a starter, was only here for protection in the bullpen.

2B Howie Kendrick hit a two-run home run in the first inning. It was Kendrick’s first homer as a Dodger. “He left a few balls up over the plate today for us and we didn’t miss them, and we were able to get those guys in that were on base,” said Kendrick, referring to Colorado starter Kyle Kendrick, who allowed six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. “That played the biggest part. You’ve got to hit mistakes and put good swings on the ball.”

LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-1) struck out 12 and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk in six innings in a win over the Rockies. He surrendered home runs to Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and right fielder Charlie Blackmon. “There was definitely some room for improvement,” said Kershaw, who has won six consecutive starts against the Rockies.