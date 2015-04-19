RHP Kenley Jansen threw his first bullpen session Saturday since his went on the 15-day disabled list on April 6. Jansen, who isn’t expected to return until May, hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing surgery for his left foot. However, manager Don Mattingly is pleased with Jansen’s progress. “Again, just another step along the way,” Mattingly said. “Hopefully, he’s feeling really good. I think this is the first time he’s really getting on the mound to be able throw. We’ll see how he comes off of that tomorrow and his progression just keeps going. We haven’t had any setbacks with him, so it’s been pretty positive with Kenley up to this point.”

RF Yasiel Puig returned after missing three games with a tight left hamstring. “Stan just came in the office early (Saturday) and said he was ready to go,” manager Don Mattingly said, referring to Stan Conte, the Dodgers vice president of medical services. Puig hadn’t played since tweaking his hamstring Monday night against the Seattle Mariners. He went 2-for-3 against Colorado. Puig has hit in his last four games.

LF Carl Crawford missed the contest with flulike symptoms. Andre Ethier started in his place.

1B Adrian Gonzalez drove in three runs and extended his hitting streak to 13 games in Saturday’s win over the Rockies. “Six wins is great, especially against a team that came in playing really good baseball,” said Gonzalez, who is .553 (26-for-47) with nine doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBIs during his streak. “They just swept the Giants, and to be able to come out and beat them twice and go for the sweep tomorrow, that’s great.”

RHP Zack Greinke (2-0), who is 20-1, winning his last 14 decisions, with a 1.95 ERA against National League West opponents, allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 6 2/3 innings to beat the Rockies. Greinke also hit a batter and threw two wild consecutive pitches. Greinke called the Rockies one of the best hitting clubs in baseball. “Just looking at it today, I would think that’s probably the toughest lineup in the National League,” said Greinke, who is 6-1 in nine career starts against Colorado. “Maybe our lineup is up there with it, but (Colorado‘s) pretty good.”