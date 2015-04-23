LHP Adam Liberatore was nearly perfect for the Dodgers this season, allowing one hit in 4 1/3 innings. However, when the club needed a right-handed-hitting outfielder Wednesday, the setup reliever with options remaining had to take one for the team. He was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Chances are, he won’t be there long.

OF Chris Heisey got a shot at the big time Wednesday night when he was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City straight into the Dodgers’ starting lineup against Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner. He went hitless in two at-bats, but Heisey nonetheless figures to get other chances against lesser foes. The right-handed hitter is a welcome addition to an outfield dominated by lefties (LF Carl Crawford, CF Joc Pederson and OF Andre Ethier). For now, he will share time with Pederson in center and provide insurance in case RF Yasiel Puig’s hamstring acts up again.

RHP Daniel Corcino got one chance to impress the Dodgers organization. He failed. Acquired April 16 from the Cincinnati Reds, Corcino couldn’t find the plate in his first appearance for Double-A Tulsa. He threw only 10 strikes among his 27 pitches and retired just two of the six batters he faced. Turns out, that was all the Dodgers needed to see. Corcino was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno.

RHP Mike Bolsinger wasn’t deemed good enough to pitch at the major league level following spring training, and he since demonstrated he might be too good to pitch at Triple-A. So where does the guy stand? He will get a chance to prove he belongs with the big boys when he makes his Dodgers debut in Thursday’s series finale at San Francisco. The 27-year-old pitched twice against the Giants for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season without success, going 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City this year.

LHP Xavier Cedeno got the change of scenery he wanted after being designated for assignment by the Nationals on April 14. Instead of going to the minors, Cedeno landed with the Dodgers in a straight cash deal. Cedeno didn’t pitch well for the Nationals this season, allowing two runs, three hits and two walks in three innings, but the Dodgers were willing to take a no-risk look at him. The Dodgers have until Friday to find a spot for the 28-year-old on their 25-man roster. The reliever was 0-0 with an ERA of 3.38 in 25 games for the Nationals from 2013-15.

LHP Clayton Kershaw allowed only three hits and one walk in six innings Wednesday in the Dodgers’ 3-2 loss to the Giants. The hits didn’t bother him. The walk did. It followed a leadoff single by Giants 3B Joaquin Arias in the third inning, and it came after Kershaw got ahead of left-handed-hitting SS Brandon Crawford 0-2. The walk allowed a sacrifice bunt, infield out and bloop single to score two runs, which were all Kershaw permitted in his otherwise stellar outing.

C A.J. Ellis was scheduled for X-rays following Wednesday’s game after getting hit on the back of his right hand in the ninth inning. Ellis was struck when a Chris Hatcher pitch ricocheted off Giants OF Justin Maxwell and deflected off the catcher’s mask, straight down onto his bare hand. Ellis tried to stay in the game, but he threw errantly on two practice throws while being examined, and cooler heads prevailed.