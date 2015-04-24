OF Chris Heisey was thrown right into the frying pan Wednesday night when, in his first game after being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, he started in center field in the Dodgers’ matchup with San Francisco Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner. Heisey had a walk in three plate appearances in the 3-2 loss, which was on par with most other Dodgers batters. Nonetheless, he was the one chosen to get demoted back to the minors Thursday when the club needed a starting pitcher for its series finale against the Giants.

3B Alex Guerrero entered Thursday’s game with more home runs (three) than starts (two). That’s not an easy distinction to sustain, but Guerrero did it with his fourth homer in his third start during the Dodgers’ 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The homer was Guerrero’s second in two days, after he’d accounted for all the Los Angeles scoring Wednesday night with a two-run, pinch-hit homer. Guerrero is 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs as a pinch hitter, which, despite Thursday’s success, remains his primary role. His four homers this season have come in just 17 at-bats.

RHP Mike Bolsinger pitched so well Thursday in San Francisco, you’d think the Dodgers would pencil him into a start against the Giants when they visit Los Angeles early next week. But the way the Dodgers have been shuffling players, Thursday’s standout might not even survive Friday on the roster, let alone make it to next week. The Dodgers need to create a roster opening Friday for recently acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno, and Bolsinger is a candidate to be sent back to Triple-A. Even if that were to occur, rest assured Bolsinger, who limited the Giants to one run in 5 2/3 innings Thursday, will be considered the next time L.A. needs a starter.

1B Adrian Gonzalez tried to bunt for a base hit in his first at-bat Thursday against San Francisco Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong. The foul ball traveled about 10 feet. Two innings later, Gonzalez hit one about 400 feet farther, a home run that produced half the Dodgers’ offense in a 3-2 loss. The home run was the veteran’s sixth of the season, all of which have been solo shots. With a chance to put L.A. ahead in the 10th inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Gonzalez struck out.

RHP Zack Greinke was a candidate to pitch Thursday in San Francisco until Dodgers manager Don Mattingly didn’t deem the last-place Giants worthy enough. So Greinke will get a fifth day of rest before opening the Dodgers’ three-game series Friday in San Diego. No doubt the Padres will not be happy to see him. As a team, they batted .140 against him in two meetings last season. In fact, he’s never lost to the Padres, going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in eight career starts.

C A.J. Ellis provided Dodgers fans with a scare, and San Francisco Giants fans with a laugh, when he took two practice throws after getting hit on the back of his right hand Wednesday night. Ellis’ first throw from about 75 feet nearly sailed over the head of Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez. His second was even higher, flying into right field. Ellis was removed from the game on the spot, but x-rays after the game came back negative. Ellis did not play in Thursday’s loss to the Giants. The injury is being labeled a bruise for now, although the Dodgers said they will be sending him to a hand specialist in Los Angeles to confirm the initial diagnosis.