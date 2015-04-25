FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Yasiel Puig was hit in the left knee by an 96 mph Andrew Cashner fastball in the first inning. After several minutes on the ground, Puig went to first base and staying the game. He later aggravated a strained left hamstring and left the game in the sixth inning.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger was charged with a run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Thursday.

RHP Sergio Santos was added from Triple-A. He pitched scoreless relief in five of his six appearances, posting a 3.86 ERA. He adds some bullpen depth after a taxing series in San Francisco.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was designated for assignment, leaving the bullpen with just two left-handers -- Paco Rodriguez and J.P. Howell. That might not hurt the Dodgers this series, with the right-hand heavy Padres lineup.

