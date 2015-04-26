RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) is day-to-day. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig, who aggravated the injury in Friday’s series opener, could be a DL candidate. Andre Ethier started in Puig’s place against the Padres on Saturday and had three hits, including a two-run homer.

RHP Brandon McCarthy left Saturday’s game in the sixth inning after experiencing tightens in his right (throwing) elbow. He will undergo an MRI on Monday in Los Angeles.

RHP Scott Baker was summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He will start Sunday’s season finale against the Padres. Baker allowed two runs in 17 innings (1.06 ERA) in the minors this season.

RHP Joel Peralta is battling a dead arm which has kept him from manager Don Mattingly’s options when he goes to the bullpen. Peralta, who is 1-0 with a team-high three saves, has mentioned a lack of arm strength.