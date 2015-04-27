OF Yasiel Puig was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to the left hamstring strain the Cuban suffered Friday night while running out a ground ball at Petco Park. Puig was hitting .279 with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs in 11 games. He was riding a seven-game hitting streak before going hitless in the game in which he was injured.

3B Alex Guerrero homered for the Dodgers lone run Sunday. He was 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to four straight games. He has hit safely in seven of his last 11 games, going 11-for-22 with five homers and 13 RBIs. Although he has only 22 at-bats on the season, Guerrero leads National League rookies in homers (five) and RBIs (13).

RHP Carlos Frias was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. This is his second stint with the Dodgers this season, coming up for one game in mid-April without being used.

RHP Brandon League, who originally went on the 15-day disabled list March 27, was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday. He has been going through a rehabilitation program in an effort to avoid surgery on his right shoulder and could be back in action around midseason.

RHP Scott Baker was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make a spot start against the Padres. Baker allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. He has a career 2-1 record against the Padres with a 2.57 ERA over 21 innings.

RF Andre Ethier had one of the Dodgers five hits Sunday. In 152 career games against the Padres, Ethier is hitting .291 (144-for-495) with 22 homers and 84 RBIs. His hits, homers and RBI totals are the highest among active players against the Padres.

RHP Joel Peralta was placed on the disabled list for what was being termed a “dead arm.” Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. Peralta, 39, was serving as the Dodgers’ closer while Kenley Jansen recovers from offseason foot surgery. In 5 2/3 innings of work this season, Peralta (1-0) has yet to give up a run and is 3-for-3 in save opportunities. He has allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four.