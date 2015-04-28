LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled Monday from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday to replace injured RHP Brandon McCarthy. Liberatore worked a perfect inning in the seventh against the San Francisco Giants.

INF Justin Turner hit a three-run, pinch-hit blast off Giants reliever Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning. It was the first career pinch-hit homer for Turner and his first this season.

CF Joc Pederson went 2-for-3 with a home run and double against the Giants Monday night. Pederson went deep off Giants RHP George Kontos in the sixth for his third home run this season. “I was just trying to put together a quality at-bat, get on base, get an inning going,” said Pederson, who is hitting .296 with nine RBIs. “I did alright.” Pederson also made a nifty, over-the-shoulder grab of a drive to the wall in center by Giants CF Angel Pagan and doubled off LF Nori Aoki with a relay throw to 2B Howie Kendrick and then to 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the first inning.

LF Carl Crawford, who led off the second inning with a triple, left Monday’s contest in the third with tightness in his right side. He is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The 31-year-old McCarthy compiled a 3-0 record in four starts this season with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings. He had given up nine home runs.

2B Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with an RBI as he continued his sizzling streak offensively at Dodger Stadium. Kendrick is batting .447 (17-for-38) with two homers, five doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs at Chavez Ravine.

LHP Brett Anderson allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.