LHP Eury De La Rosa, who was designated for assignment by the A’s on Saturday, was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Thursday. Los Angeles optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. De La Rosa made seven relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville, allowing three unearned runs in six innings. The A’s acquired De La Rosa on Dec. 18, 2014, from Arizona for cash.

RHP Brandon McCarthy was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Thursday, but there was no immediate announcement from the team about whether he had the operation.