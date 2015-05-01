FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 2, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

LHP Eury De La Rosa, who was designated for assignment by the A’s on Saturday, was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Thursday. Los Angeles optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. De La Rosa made seven relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville, allowing three unearned runs in six innings. The A’s acquired De La Rosa on Dec. 18, 2014, from Arizona for cash.

RHP Brandon McCarthy was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Thursday, but there was no immediate announcement from the team about whether he had the operation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
