RHP Kenley Jansen (foot surgery) began his minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga Friday night. He went one inning, threw 14 pitches, allowed a single and struck out one batter. He is scheduled to pitch again Sunday.

OF Scott Van Slyke extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run single as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night. During the streak, Van Slyke is batting .462 (12-for-26) with a home run, four doubles and eight RBIs. Van Slyke needs a hit in his next game to match the longest hitting streak of his career: 10 games last year.

3B Justin Turner hit his second home run in three games Friday night. Turner sent a 1-1 pitch from RHP Rubby De La Rosa into the stands in right-center field to start a five-run rally in the bottom of the second inning. Turner’s two homers are his first two of the season.

CF Joc Pederson hit his first major-league grand slam in the bottom of the second inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson pounded an 84 mph pitch from RHP Rubby De La Rosa halfway up the right-field stands for his fifth home run of the season. Pederson not only finished 1-for-3 but also made a nice defensive play in the bottom of the ninth inning when he made a one-handed catch of LF David Peralta’s fly ball at the wall.

RHP Carlos Frias pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings to get a win in his first start of the season. Frias induced eight groundouts, conceded just one walk and four hits and struck out three. Frias threw just 2 1/3 innings of relief before Friday night’s start. He is the eighth starting pitcher the Los Angeles Dodgers have used this year.

RHP Brandon McCarthy had Tommy John surgery Thursday morning performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Recovery time is estimated at 12 to 15 months.

RHP Scott Baker seeks his first win of the year Saturday night. Despite an impressive start in his only other appearance this year, Baker took the loss in a 3-1 defeat to the San Diego Padres on April 26. Baker allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings. Baker, 34, signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees in January but was released in spring training.

RF Andre Ethier matched his total in home runs from last season by hitting his fourth of the year Friday night. Ethier sent a pitch from RHP Daniel Hudson into the bleachers near the right-field line for a solo drive in the bottom of the sixth inning. The right fielder finished 2-for-3, scored twice and walked.