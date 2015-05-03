RHP Juan Nicasio pitched three innings of perfect relief with two strikeouts to post his first victory of the year on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Nicasio, acquired from the Colorado Rockies in November, lowered his ERA to 1.46. He has 14 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings and pitched scoreless relief in six of his eight appearances.

C Yasmani Grandal ended an 0-for-13 slump by getting three hits for the first time this year. Grandal went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and used his fourth multi-hit game of the year to raise his average to .217.

LF Scott Van Slyke extended his hitting streak to 10 games, matching a career best that he established last year. Van Slyke singled up the middle to drive in a run in the bottom of the third inning against the Diamondbacks and finished 1-for-4. During his streak, Van Slyke is batting .433 (13-for-30) with four doubles, one home run and nine RBIs.

3B Justin Turner hit his third home run in four games Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. The veteran utility infielder went 2-for-3, added a double and scored a career-high three runs. Defensively, Turner fielded five chances without an error and had four assists.

RHP Scott Baker allowed two home runs and two doubles among the seven hits he surrendered in four innings Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. Baker, in his second start of the season, gave up four runs and one walk while striking out two. Baker threw 83 pitches, 50 in the first two innings.

LHP Brett Anderson seeks to provide stability for the Dodgers’ injured rotation. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu is on the disabled list with an inflamed shoulder and RHP Brandon McCarthy is out for the season with a torn elbow ligament. In 19 2/3 innings, Anderson has allowed 12 runs and 26 hits -- including two home runs -- while walking four and striking out 11. The left-hander signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers as a free agent on Dec. 31.