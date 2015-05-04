C Yasmani Grandal used his only hit of the game to give the Dodgers a 1-0 win in 13 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Grandal, who pinch-hit for C A.J. Ellis in the 10th inning and remained in the game after drawing a walk, sent a 95 mph fastball into Dodger Stadium’s left-field stands. By going 4-for-5 in his past two games, Grandal raised his average from .179 to .230.

LF Scott Van Slyke saw hit 10-game hitting streak end Sunday. Van Slyke, who entered the game in the 10th inning as part of a double switch, struck out in his only at-bat. The hitting streak equaled Van Slyke’s career best, which he established last year.

RHP Pedro Baez struck out the heart of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ order in his only inning of relief Sunday. With his fastball reaching 97 mph, Baez induced 1B Paul Goldschmidt, RF Mark Trumbo and 3B Yasmany Tomas to swing at third strikes. Baez now has 15 strikeouts in 11 innings of relief.

3B Juan Uribe returned to the lineup after two days off and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Uribe singled to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning for his 100th career hit at Dodger Stadium. The veteran, who finished 1-for-5, also played his 502nd career game at third base.

LHP Clayton Kershaw seeks his 100th career victory Monday night when he faces the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw will enter the game five strikeouts behind the National League’s leader, RHP James Shields of the San Diego Padres. Against the Brewers in his career, Kershaw has a 5-4 record and has won all four of his starts at Miller Park.

LHP Brett Anderson pitched six shutout innings Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson faced one batter over the minimum in the first four innings, issued no walks and induced 10 groundouts, including two double plays. He finished with four strikeouts while allowing five hits.