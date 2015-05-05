LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Monday and arrived in Milwaukee in time to join the Dodgers as they opened a four-game series against the Brewers at Miller Park. Coulombe appeared in eight games for Oklahoma City, where he allowed just two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings of work with 16 strikeouts and just two walks. He made his major league debut last September, appearing in five games and posting a 4.15 ERA. Coulombe is the fourth left-hander in manager Don Mattingly’s bullpen.

RHP Matt West joined the Dodgers Monday after he was shipped from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. He was then optioned to Tulsa. West, a second-round draft pick of the Rangers in 2007, had yet to appear in a game this season for the Blue Jays, who designated him for assignment Saturday.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder impingement) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 4.

3B Alex Guerrero was named the NL Rookie of the Month.

1B Adrian Gonzalez entered Monday’s game with the highest all-time batting average at Miller Park among all players (min. 75 AB,) hitting .406 (39-for-96). Coming into Monday, Gonzalez had 10 doubles and nine home runs to go with 25 RBIs and a .473 OBP at Miller Park. He reached base in all four plate appearances Monday night, with three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

3B Juan Uribe extended his hitting streak to 13 games on Monday, with a single off Brewers LHP Neal Cotts in the sixth inning. During his hitting streak, Uribe is batting .318 (14-for-44) with one homer and five RBIs. It is the second-longest hitting streak of Uribe’s career. The longest was 17 games back in April-May of 2002.