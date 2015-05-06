RHP Joe Wieland will start for the Dodgers on Wednesday, facing Brewers RHP Wily Peralta. Wieland will be called up from from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Scott Baker in the rotation. Baker was sent down to Oklahoma City last week. Wieland will be the ninth different starting pitcher for the Dodgers in just their 27th game of the season. The 25-year-old right hander says he finally feels fully recovered from Tommy John surgery he underwent at the beginning of the 2014 season.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season on Tuesday. He now owns a .404 (40-for-99) batting average at Miller Park, the highest among all batters with at least 75 at-bats. Through the first two games of the series, Gonzalez is 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs, five walks and a hit-by-pitch.

RHP Zack Greinke made his fourth career start against the Brewers Tuesday, and earned his first lifetime victory against the Brewers, improving to 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA over 24 2/3 innings pitched. Greinke has now earned a win in five straight starts, and is 5-0 on the year with a 1.56 ERA. He has not lost since Aug. 9, 2014 vs. Milwaukee, and is 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his last 14 starts.

SS Jimmy Rollins snapped out of an 0-for-13 slump, drilling his third home run of the season, a two-run homer that extended the Dodgers lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning. It was Rollins’ only hit of the game, however, and he has been struggling at the plate to start 2015. Rollins is now hitting just .168 on the season.