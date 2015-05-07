LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, making room on the Dodgers’ 25-man roster to recall Wednesday starter Joe Wieland. Coulombe joined the Dodgers Monday after posting a 1.74 ERA and earning a save in eight appearances for Oklahoma City. He appeared in one game for Los Angeles and allowed a run on a walk and a double in the Dodgers’ 8-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday.

RHP Joe Wieland was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday and made his 2015 MLB debut by starting against the Brewers. Wieland allowed five first-inning runs and surrendered six on six hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work. Wieland was 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA in four starts at Oklahoma City. He is the ninth starting pitcher used by the Dodgers this season.

RF Yasiel Puig took part in running drills on May 6. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7.

CF Joc Pederson hit two home runs on Wednesday night, his first career multi-homer game. Pederson has now hit seven home runs over the past nine games, and all of his last seven hits have been home runs. The Dodgers leadoff hitter is now hitting .272 on the season, with nine home runs, 18 RBIs and a .423 OBP.

1B Adrian Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double on Wednesday night. He now owns a .417 (43-for-103) batting average at Miller Park, the highest among all batters with at least 75 at-bats. Through the first three games of the series, Gonzalez is 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, five walks and a hit-by-pitch.