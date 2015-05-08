OF Chris Heisey was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Heisey, 30, hit .246/.356/.607 with a team-high seven home runs and 16 runs scored in just 18 games for Oklahoma City.

C Yasmani Grandal became the fifth player in Dodgers history to collect eight or more RBIs in one game. He was the first Dodger player to do so since James Loney collected nine RBIs on 9/28/06 in Colorado. Grandal is now on a five-game hitting streak, and is hitting .407 (11-for-27) lifetime at Miller Park. He surpassed the 100 career RBI mark Thursday, and now has 106.

RHP Joe Wieland was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, one day after taking a loss. On Wednesday night, Wieland allowed the first four batters to score on a pair of two-run home runs, putting the Dodgers behind 5-0 in the first inning. He did rebound to retire 11 of 13 batters and pitched into the fifth before allowing anything else in the game.

RF Yasiel Puig began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He was the DH on Thursday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

3B Alex Guerrero, April’s NL Rookie of the Month, hit his sixth homer of the season Thursday, tying the game 1-1 in the second inning. The young Dodger has enjoyed success in day games this season, as he is now batting .444 (8-for-18) in them, with four home runs and seven RBIs.

RHP Carlos Frias made just his second start of the season (fourth appearance) and earned the victory, moving to 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA on the year. It was his first career start against the Brewers, as he is now 1-0 with a 6.55 ERA against Milwaukee. The Dodgers are hoping that Frias can become a mainstay in the rotation, with starters Brandon Beachy, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Brandon McCarthy all on the disabled list.

1B Adrian Gonzalez ended the series in Milwaukee still owning the highest batting average ever at Miller Park for hitters with at least 75 at-bats. Gonzalez now has a .404 (44-for-109) average at Miller Park, and has reached base safely in each of his last 10 games against the Brewers. In 28 career games at Park, Gonzalez has scored 28 runs, with 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 29 RBIs. He was on base in 11 of 19 plate appearances over the four-game series in Milwaukee.