Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 11, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Chase Anderson followed his best outing of the season with another strong one, giving up one run and five hits in seven innings but left without a decision when the bullpen could hold a 2-1 lead in a 6-4, 12-inning loss to San Diego on Saturday. Anderson, who used 93 pitches, gave up two singles and a sacrifice fly to the first three batters he faced but allowed only three hits in his remaining six innings. He also broke an 0-for-35 slump with an RBI single to break a tie at 1 in the first, his first career RBI.

