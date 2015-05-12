OF Chris Heisey was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Monday’s game, clearing a roster spot for Tuesday’s scheduled starter, RHP Mike Bolsinger. Heisey has one hit in five at-bats during three games for Los Angeles this season.

RHP Kenley Jansen will pitch another rehab game Wednesday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Jansen, who gave up a hit and recorded a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, won’t initially close when he returns to the Dodgers. Jansen is scheduled to be activated Saturday, if all goes well. Manager Don Mattingly said the club would ease Jansen, who has been on the 15-day disabled list after foot injury, back into his role. “I think that makes the most sense for us and him,” Mattingly said.

LF Scott Van Slyke hit a walk-off, three-run homer, giving the Dodgers a 5-3 victory over the Marlins.

RF Yasiel Puig underwent an MRI exam Monday, but the results were not immediately available. Puig, who went on the 15-day disabled list April 26 due to a troublesome left hamstring, felt tightness in the hamstring while running out a grounder in the fifth inning of his second rehab game Friday night with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Puig left the game and returned to Los Angeles.

RHP Mike Bolsinger is expected to be officially recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Bolsinger struck out five and walked two in 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants on April 23. He did not factor into the decision during his only major league outing of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in four starts for Oklahoma City.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed a run on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings against the Marlins. He didn’t factor into the decision, but he remained unbeaten in his last 15 starts. Greinke is 10-0 with a 1.94 ERA during that run.