Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
May 14, 2015 / 3:39 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) was shut down from most baseball-related activities for the next few days.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Wednesday, had a solid outing against Miami. He allowed a run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. One of the five hits, though, was a mammoth home run by Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. It was Bolsinger’s second major league start this season, the other being a no-decision April 23 against the San Francisco Giants.

1B Adrian Gonzalez stroked an RBI double in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with two runs, has hit safely in 15 of the 17 games at Dodger Stadium this season.

2B Howie Kendrick went 4-for-5 with a solo home run as Los Angeles earned a season-high 21 hits in Tuesday’s blowout win. “We just got pitches to hit and we didn’t miss tonight,” said Kendrick, whose four hits were a season high.

RF Andre Ethier homered and tied a career best with five hits Tuesday night. Ethier went 5-for-5 for his first five-hit performance since 2008, when he accomplished the feat against the Diamondbacks. Ethier leads active players with a .387 batting average in 57 games against the Marlins.

