LHP Adam Liberatore received his first major league loss Wednesday night. Liberatore allowed the only two batters he faced to hit singles, and they scored the tying and winning runs in the Marlins’ 5-4 victory. Before Wednesday night’s game, Liberatore had retired 16 consecutive batters and 28 of 29 this year while allowing just one hit in 9 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Kenley Jansen made what is expected to be his final rehab appearance with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night, pitching a 1-2-3 inning, striking out two. The Dodgers plan to activate their closer from the disabled list Saturday. However, Jansen won’t return immediately to his ninth-inning role. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that he will try to ease Jansen back into action with a couple of lower-stress appearances first. Jansen has been rehabbing since undergoing left foot surgery in February.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) is going to be out “awhile ... at least a couple weeks,” according to manager Don Mattingly.

RHP Pedro Baez left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning after feeling discomfort in his right pectoral muscle. He is expected to undergo an MRI exam Thursday.

CF Joc Pederson hit his 10th home run of the year, a solo drive into the right field bleachers in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday night. Pederson, who finished 1-for-4, now ranks third in the National League in homers. According to ESPN.com, Pederson is just the sixth rookie in the past 35 years to hit 10 home runs before his team’s 35th game of the season. Pederson’s 10th came in the Dodgers’ 33rd game.

SS Enrique Hernandez hit his first home run of the season Wednesday night. Hernandez propelled a 96 mph fastball from Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart into the left field stands for a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hernandez finished 2-for-3 for his third multi-hit game in five starts this season.

RHP Carlos Frias pitched six-plus innings, tying a career high, in his third start of the season Wednesday night. Frias induced nine groundouts and collected five strikeouts while allowing three runs, six hits, a walk and a wild pitch, yet he did not receive the decision. In 16 1/3 innings as a starter this season, Frias has permitted 16 hits, six earned runs and three walks while amassing 14 strikeouts.

1B Adrian Gonzalez saw his 11-game hitting streak end in Wednesday night’s 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. Gonzalez went 0-for-4, struck out once and stranded the potential tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth inning. During his streak, Gonzalez batted .364 (16-for-44) with two home runs, six doubles and 12 RBIs.

RF Andre Ethier moved into eighth place in career walks among those Dodgers who played in Los Angeles. Ethier walked twice and scored a run while going 0-for-2 Wednesday. Ethier has 484 career walks, one more than former shortstop Bill Russell.

LHP Brett Anderson hopes to extend his streak of consecutive scoreless innings Thursday night when he faces the Colorado Rockies. In his past two starts, Anderson has pitched 11 shutout innings, permitting just one walk and 11 hits while striking out five. The streak allowed Anderson to lower his ERA from 5.49 to 3.52.